Aaron J. Schlegelmilch, 37, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.
Aaron was born in Eau Claire on August 17, 1984, to James and Ann Schlegelmilch. He attended North High School and graduated with the Class of 2003. Aaron went on to college and graduated from UW-Madison.
He was currently employed at Menards. Aaron was a great cook, a family man who loved his girls, an avid fisherman and always looked forward to his family fishing trip to Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada.
Aaron is survived by his fiancée, Anne; two daughters, Phoebe (4) and Margaret (1); parents, Jim and Ann Schlegelmilch; sister, Leah and her children, Cameron, Elise, Elliott and Cole; maternal grandmother, Shirley Sawyer; godparents, Judi and Ken Macke; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Sr. and Loris Schlegelmilch; and maternal grandfather, Robert Sawyer; and two cousins, Amy and Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred for his two girls.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until 2 pm, on Sunday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com