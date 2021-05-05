Abigail Delores Beguhn, age 95, of Eau Claire, passed away at home on May 1, 2021 from a brain tumor. Abigail was born at the family home in Golden Valley on March 22, 1926, the daughter of Elmer and Constance (Olson) Nelson. After graduating from Osseo High School, she attended beauty school and owned and operated the Modern Beauty Shop in Osseo.
She married Armond Beguhn June 3, 1950. For 17 years she was employed at Montgomery Ward in Eau Claire. She also worked in the pro shop at Hallie Golf Course. Since 2004, she was a treasured volunteer at the Bethesda Thrift Shop. In 2018, she was awarded the Jefferson Volunteer Service Award for 2,750 volunteer hours. At the time of her death, her hours totaled 4,107. Abigail loved volunteering at Bethesda and developed relationships with her co-workers. Her humor and friendship will be dearly missed.
In the fall, she worked at the “Bushel and a Peck” apple orchard in Chippewa Falls, baking hundreds of homemade apple pies each season. Abigail was a masterful quilter and thoroughly enjoyed her weekly quilting group; donating their quilts to the Bolton House and dialysis patients. In addition to her family members, many friends and strangers are now wrapped in the warmth of her quilts. Many newborns have worn her soft and fine-knitted baby caps.
Abigail was a woman of faith, raised in a Christian home, baptized and confirmed at South Beef River Church in rural Osseo. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, singing in choir and serving with the women of the church. She was instrumental in organizing a clothing bank at St. John’s, the first one in this area.
She was preceded in death by husband, Armond Beguhn; daughter, Carolyn Lopez; sister, Elsie Hoff; and brothers, Lloyd and James Nelson.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hanson of Eau Claire; daughters: Julie Long (Mark) of Broadus MT and Emily Severson (Ed) of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Traci Lopez of Chesapeake OH, DJ Severson (Megan) of Chippewa Falls, Holli Humber (Ramon) of Maple Grove MN, Randy Long (Jaime) of Missoula MT, Adam Long of Helena MT; great-grandchildren, Brekin and Caysen Severson of Chippewa Falls, Spencer and Kinsley Long of Missoula MT, Meila and Saylor Humber of Maple Grove MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Luther Mayo Palliative Care Unit and Mayo Hospice team for their care of Abigail.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethesda Thrift Store or Community Table in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, with Rev. Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Facemasks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be streamed via Facebook live on the St. John’s Facebook page. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com