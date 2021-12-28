Linda Lou Acker, 75, of Stanley, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Mayo Health-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on April 6, 1946, in Waukesha to the late Roy Jarvey Kleist and Fern (Cunningham) Bieganek. Linda was raised by her loving grandparents, Earl and Mildred Cunningham, on the Cunningham family farm south of Stanley. She went to Pleasant Valley School and later Stanley High. On August 2, 1969, she married the love of her life, David Acker.
Linda worked for Patrick Cudahy and Peter’s Meat for a time. However, the heart of Linda remained in being a homemaker and raising her family. She loved baking and serving others. There was always a place at Dave and Linda’s table for everyone, especially with her rather large homemade biscuits and pies. She loved gardening, homesteading and serving in the nursing home ministry at church. She worked a few years at Hutchinson’s Technology in Eau Claire. She graduated from Purpose Institute with her diploma in foundational ministerial studies. She also did home care for many in the area. Her passion was Jesus Christ and seeing all her children, grandchildren and family live for God with all their hearts, soul, strength and mind.
Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, David, of Stanley; six children, Brenda (Eric) Bath of Greenfield, David (Heather) Acker, JR of Elk Mound, Bradley (Delaine) Acker of Thorp, Darla (Ryan) Demers of Pewaukee, Debby (Ben) Kotvis of Sussex and Dana (Matt) Engibous of Pewaukee; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her siblings, Roy (Rose Meyer) Kleist, Sandy Bieganek, Virginia Kolter (Philip), Jeffrey Kleist (Colleen O’Heron) and Cynthia Hetzel (Johndeceased); and preceded in death by Susan Kleist and James Kleist (Brenda Koehler).
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31st, at the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church-Thorp with Pastor John Sindler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Acker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.