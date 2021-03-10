Ada T. Shilts (nee Emberson), age 90, peacefully made her journey into the arms of her Savior and those family and friends awaiting her on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1930, in Eau Claire, WI, daughter of the late James and Lena (Franson) Emberson. Ada was a strong, diligent woman who raised seven children through varying hardships, never giving up. She worked as an Information Operator at Wisconsin Bell (Ameritech) and loved every minute of her job. After nearly 30 years, she retired to the countryside of Weyauwega, WI, purchasing five wooded acres of pristine pines, as she loved to call it, her “little log cabin in the pines.” Ada was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Weyauwega, where she taught Sunday School and was also a member of the choir.
She is survived by her loving children: Linda Pietrzak, Daniel (Lisa) Shilts, David Shilts, Susan (Rob) Snyder, Cheryl Shilts and Anthony Shilts; cherished by her grandchildren: Heather (Mike) Melms, Charlie Shilts, Dan Jr. (Danielle) Shilts, Amy (Jeff) Shilts-Hutcheon, Eric Price, Danielle (Brian) Bergner, Jessica Pfeiffer, Geno Nehf, Danaille Zawikowski, Angela Snyder, Jared Shilts; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; cherished sister of Lois Kloss and Dale (Elaine) Emberson; our special thanks to Danny Solberg, her loving companion of 30 years and to the Solberg family for your loving support; she is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fern D. Shilts; her beloved son: Jeffrey Shilts; sister: Sharon Backstrom; brother: James Emberson; lost too-soon beautiful granddaughter, Megan McNinch and sweet great-grandson: Ian Pfeiffer; sons-in-law: Tom Pietrzak and Dennis Zawikowski; brothers-in-law: Gene Kloss and Elmer Backstrom.
The funeral service for Ada will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 12:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Joseph Corbin officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and a link placed on Ada’s obituary page on our website.
One day at a time, sweet Jesus.