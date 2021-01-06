Dr. Adam Bors, 85, passed away on December 30, 2020. Adam was born March 8, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Adam and Helen Bors. Adam grew up in the Shaker Heights area of Cleveland, and met his wife, Ada, at Ohio University, Athens.
Adam and Ada were married from 1958 until Ada’s death in 2014. Adam is survived by son, Brian (Katherine S. Bors); daughter, Katherine D. Bors (James F. Rhone); brothers, Arthur (Nancy) Bors and Joseph (Carol) Bors; sister, Linda (Damian) Dirscherl.
Adam achieved a Doctorate of Philosophy and Master of Fine Arts from Ohio University, Athens. Adam and his family moved to Eau Claire in 1967, after he accepted a position at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. In 1970, Adam took his family to Boenningheim, Germany with the opportunity to teach American students at Schiller College. Adam never seemed to stop his studies with the language and culture of Germany as he returned for follow up research with the Goerthe institute, in the 1970’s. Later in Adam’s career he became heavily involved with the English as a Second Language (ESL) department and UWEC and taught and sponsored students from all over the world. In Adams retirement years he travelled across America riding rollercoasters with the American Coaster Enthusiasts club. He was an avid player and teacher of bridge cards at the L.E. Phillips senior center. Adam also taught both children to ski and was a lifelong member of the YMCA.
Adam passed in his sleep with family by his side. Due to social distancing and CDC guidelines, there will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.