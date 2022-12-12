Adam Clifford Cahow, 93, of Eau Claire died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, WI.
He was born in Amery, WI to William and Syneva (Hagen) Cahow and lived on a farm in Reeve, WI. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, then joined the navy in 1953. After discharge he attended UWEC. It was there he met his wife Judith Johnson. To this marriage four children were born, Elizabeth, James, Susan, and Kirsten. After graduation he went on to receive a master and doctorate degree at Michigan State University in geography. After which he became a professor of geography at UWEC for 30 years. He loved geography and enjoyed research and reconstructing how the land was shaped by glaciers. This led him to volunteer in the planning and construction of sections of the Ice Age Trail for over 30 years. He was featured in an article about the Ice Age Trail in National Geographic Magazine.
His love for rivers led him to research and publish a book on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
Adam is preceded in death by his mother; father; brothers, Gordon, Robert, William, Harold, Donald; sister, Pearl; father and mother-in-law, Bert and Violet Johnson; and granddaughter, Erin Scholtes.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Kirsten (Cahow-Scholtes), Susan, Beth (Hess); son, Jim; brothers, Raymond, Douglas (Virginia) Cahow; sister-in-law, Marceline Cahow; grandsons, Michael and Adam.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, WI, with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, in the Township of Washington. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 305 at the cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
