Adam Clifford Cahow, 93, of Eau Claire died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, WI.

He was born in Amery, WI to William and Syneva (Hagen) Cahow and lived on a farm in Reeve, WI. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, then joined the navy in 1953. After discharge he attended UWEC. It was there he met his wife Judith Johnson. To this marriage four children were born, Elizabeth, James, Susan, and Kirsten. After graduation he went on to receive a master and doctorate degree at Michigan State University in geography. After which he became a professor of geography at UWEC for 30 years. He loved geography and enjoyed research and reconstructing how the land was shaped by glaciers. This led him to volunteer in the planning and construction of sections of the Ice Age Trail for over 30 years. He was featured in an article about the Ice Age Trail in National Geographic Magazine.

