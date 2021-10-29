Adam Paul Oas, age 36, of Fall Creek, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 15, 2021, of natural causes. He was born June 8, 1985, in Neenah, WI to Steve and Paulette Oas.
He graduated from Fall Creek High School and went on to attend Winona State University, Oklahoma State University, and UW-Stout. He graduated with a degree in Quality Management, and worked at several positions in quality management and supervision. One part of his jobs he liked was the international travel.
Adam has two sons, Corbin and Knox whom he loved with all his heart. He spent time fishing, boating, running r/c cars and boats, and building model rockets with them.
He enjoyed ‘deer camp’ and spending time at the cabin with his family. Adam also enjoyed the snowmobile and four wheeler trips he took, along with fireworks and the 4th of July boat parade on Long Lake. He was a voracious reader with an eclectic collection of books. He had an infectious personality. Adam kept a bucket list of hopes and dreams.
Adam is survived by his sons, Corbin and Knox Oas (mother, Jessiann Coldwell); his parents, Steve and Paulette Oas of Fall Creek; brother, Aaron (Kelly) Oas of Merrimac; sisters, Theresa (Don) Wideman of Verona and Stephanie (Joshua) Kranig of Minot, North Dakota. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Colton and Dylan Oas, Jennifer and Jessica Wideman, and Stella and Kallen Kranig. He is further survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, including special friend, Tiffany Graham.
Memorials will be directed to Corbin and Knox’s education funds.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12.30 p.m. until time of service. A luncheon will follow the service.
