Adelaide Marie Borofka, cherished infant daughter of Zach and Veronica (Jenneman) Borofka of Bloomer, came into this world already resting peacefully in the arms of God, our Heavenly Father, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
In an addition to Adelaide’s parents, she is survived by her grandparents Andy and Erin Borofka and Bill and Ann Jenneman; aunts and uncles Lindsay and Will Diver, Larken Borofka, Elliott and Marissa Jenneman, Vanessa Jenneman and Alana Helland; great grandparents Earl and Bernie Hassemer, Cecilia Veronica Jenneman and Katherine Hartman; cousins Abel, Nella and AveAna Diver, Liora Hart Borofka and Cecilia Ann Jenneman. She is further survived by many other great aunts and uncles, relatives and friends who anticipated Little Adelaide’s arrival.
Adelaide is preceded in death and welcomed in Heaven by her great grandparents, Arnold and Joyce Borofka, Bill Jenneman, Sr., and Benny Hartman; great uncles Ronald Borofka, Pete Hartman, Dave Rada; cousin Chris Faschingbauer and infant twin cousins Tera Leah Poirier and Shoshanna Leah Poirier.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 26th at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Fr. Victor Feltes as officiate. Adelaide will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Cooks Valley.
Veronica and Zach would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for their care, compassion and loving support.
”Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I dedicated you.” Jeremiah 1:5.
“These are my footprints,
So perfect and so small.
These tiny footprint
Never touched the ground at all.
Not one tiny footprint,
For now I have wings.
These tiny footprints were meant
for other things.
You will hear my tiny footprints,
In the patter of the rain.
Gentle drops like angel’s tears,
Of joy and not from pain.
You will see my tiny footprints,
In each butterflies’ lazy dance.
I’ll let you know I’m with you,
If you just give me the chance.
You will see my tiny footprints,
In the rustle of the leaves.
I will whisper names into the wind,
And call each one that grieves.
Most of all, these tiny footprint
Are found on Mommy and Daddy’s hearts,
‘Cause even though I’m gone now,
We’ll never truly part.” — Author Unknown
