Adele Otto

Adele L. Otto, age 97, left this world to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Adele was born December 24, 1921 to the late Paul and Margaret (Lee) Heideman in Eau Claire. On August 23, 1941 she married Ben A. Otto. She was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Adele enjoyed fishing, dancing and traveling.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Lavern) Schultz and Carol (Henry) Curry;grandsons, Travis (Alissa) Schultz, Chad (Crystal) Schultz, and Michael (Ursula) Curry; great grandchildren, Walter Schultz, Justice Curry, Elle Schultz, Samuel Curry, and Ariana Schultz; brother, Don Heideman; sister, Betty (Charles) Knudsen; many nieces, nephews, and a special angel, Ruth Lundblad.
Adele was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Heideman.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in Adele’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
