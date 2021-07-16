Adeline Marie (Froeschle) Cummings entered the gateway of a new and glorious life with the Lord on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Adeline was born April 12, 1926, to Robert and Olga (Hermann) Froeschle in Weston Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed, and married all by Rev. John Woerth. She graduated from Menomonie High School.
Adeline was Clerk of the Waneka School District until its consolidation and then was secretary in the Menomonie School District for 20 years. She received the Secretary of the Day award and Secretary of the Year award.
She was a member of the Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church, the Adult Sunday School and United Methodist Women’s group.
On June 9, 1944, Adeline married Dale Cummings at Peace Lutheran Church after a courtship of four years and had celebrated 55 years of marriage at the time of Dale’s passing on Jan. 11, 2000. They farmed for many years in Spring Brook Township and then moved to Dunn Township.
Adeline enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, sewing, reading, lawncare and flower gardening, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was blessed with three children, Gary (Nicky) Cummings, Rodney Cummings (Liz King) and Ann Cummings (Jay Vogler); grandchildren, Cheryl (Ryan Reed), Ryan (Maxie Combs), Janelle, and Jessica (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Presley, Jailynn, J’Kiah, Aspen, and Oden; She was also survived by her brother Jim (Susie) Froeschle; sister-in-law Dorothy Froeschle; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; a brother, Lyle Froeschle; in-laws, Charles and Charlotte Cummings, Laurane Wendt; and grandson, Jacob Vogler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI with Pastor Tony Hill officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Forest Center Cemetery next to her husband Dale. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
We will remember and thank the Lord for the good and long life you and dad had together and how much you missed him since he went home.
