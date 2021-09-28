Adeline Ovidia Lundberg Goplin died September 22, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo. She was born to Gustave and Golga (Nelson) Lundberg on March 6, 1924 at her parents’ farm in the town of Hale, rural Osseo.
Adeline started school at age 5, graduating from Huskelhus Grade School in 1937 and Whitehall High School in 1941. She attended Eau Claire Teachers College in the fall of 1942, earning a special teaching license in 1943. After years of continuing her education while teaching, she received her BS Degree in 1962 and Masters Degree in 1972. Her teaching career began at age 19 and continued until age 63, teaching in one and two-room grade schools, and ending as a 6th grade teacher at Osseo Elementary in 1987.
On June 5, 1948 Adeline married Obert Goplin in Pigeon Falls, a marriage that lasted 60 years until his passing in 2008. They raised their four children on the Goplin Homestead.
Music was an important aspect of her life. She learned to play the piano from a school mate and practiced on an old pump organ. She played for Sunday School and church services for a few years. She often performed in a vocal trio with her sisters, Freda and Helen, and sang in the church choir.
Adeline loved following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. For as long as she could climb the bleachers, she followed the Osseo-Fairchild teams cheering former students. Going to games demonstrated another character trait which was the need to arrive early wherever she was going – she often showed up to basketball games before the gym doors were unlocked!
She is survived by her four children, Paul (Anne) Goplin, Sigrid (David) Congos, and Eric (Jackie) Goplin of Osseo and Carolyn (Kieth) Eilertson of Eagan MN, and sister, Helen Myhre of Osseo. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Obert, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Freda and Henry Boettcher, her brother and sister-in-law, Obert and Marjorie Lundberg, and her brother-in-law, Ernest Myhre.
Services for Adeline will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at The Peace Garden in Pigeon Falls with Pastor Mary Ann Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service on Friday. Covid-19 protocol will adhered to and masks will be required. There will be no luncheon following the burial.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.