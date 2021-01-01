Adeline Margaret Hanson, 92, of Eau Claire, WI died peacefully at Mayo Luther Hospital on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020.
Adeline was born February 25, 1928, in the county of Eau Claire, township of Otter Creek, to Leonard and Adelheide (Ventzke) Zielsdorf. She married Merlin L. Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Parsonage in rural Fall Creek, WI, Eau Claire County, town of Lincoln, on August 7, 1948. They were blessed with two children: David and Karen. During her life, Adeline spent many years cleaning homes for others. She maintained those friendships throughout the years.
Adeline is survived by her children, David Hanson and Karen Hanson-Welsh (John Welsh); grandchildren, Kailey and Kyle Welsh. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merlin and his late father and mother, Andrew and Mabel (Loftsgordon) Hanson; aunt, Emma Simonson; brothers, Marvin and Arnold Zielsdorf; sister, Myrtle Loftsgordon; sisters-in-law, Delores Peterson and Lois Zielsdorf; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Loftsgordon and Roger Peterson.
Adeline was devoted to serving others, and to her faith. She treated everyone with kindness. Her favorite thing to do was being in the kitchen baking cookies, making pies and sharing them; especially with her two grandchildren whom she had a special place in her heart for.
There will be a small graveside service for family and friends on Thursday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens from Saving Grace Lutheran Church presiding.
Smith Funeral Chapel and Eau Claire Memorial Crematory is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Special appreciation goes out to the Mayo Clinic Staff for their caring support for Adeline, both at home and at Mayo Luther Hospital.