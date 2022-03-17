Adella Hanson

Adella LaVonne (Peck) Hanson, age 87, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born May 13, 1934 in the township of Stanton, Wis. to LaVerne and Celia (McClelland) Peck. She attended the Peck School House and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1952. Shortly after she attended classes to become a teacher. Adella’s first teaching position was at Pine Grove, a one-room schoolhouse. She taught for 35 years in Boyceville before retiring in 1989.
In 1954 she married Gilbert Hanson and together they had five children: Irene, Linda, Pamela, Keith and Robert. They lived on the family homestead where they farmed for many years before moving to Menomonie in 2008. They had a thrift shop and enjoyed traveling, antiquing and attending flea markets to purchase items for their shop. They also enjoyed music and dancing.
She is survived by daughter, Linda (Rick) Kerr; sons, Keith (Marsa) Hanson and Robert (Terri) Hanson; grandchildren, Alicia (Michael) Johnson, Aron (Bobbie) Dunn, Shea (John) Chambers Dunn, Tyrel (Jordan) Hanson, Jorel (Courtney Yust) Kerr, Nichole Hanson, Cody Hanson and Ashley and Kelsey Neby; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Thomas, Autumn and Penelope Johnson, Kira and Kaci Dunn, Logan and Landon Hanson, Stella Martinez, Ryan Yust-Kerr, Hadley and Skylar Finley, Maria Krumenauer and Devlyn Gil; brothers, Gary (Hazel) Peck and Neil (Karen) Peck; sister and brother-in-law, Laila and Dick Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVerne and Celia Peck; sister, Lulabelle Livingood; husband, Gilbert Hanson; and daughters, Irene Dunn and Pamela Hanson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hay River Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn County. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is handling arrangements.