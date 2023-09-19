Evan, Adreinne photo.jpg

Adrienne (Elstad) Evan age 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away suddenly Thursday, September 14 at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

She was born October 20, 1932 in Boyceville, WI to Alphin and Beryl (Whistler) Elstad. She grew up in the Boyceville area and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1950.

To plant a tree in memory of Adrienne Evan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you