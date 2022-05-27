Agnes C. Iverson, 91, of Eau Claire passed away at Mayo Health System Hospital – Bloomer, WI, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Agnes Corrine Paulsrud, daughter of Lauritz and Mary Paulsrud, was born on April 21, 1931, in Dallas, WI, and graduated from Chetek High School. She worked as a waitress, bank teller, and builder at the Uniroyal Tire Company. Agnes enjoyed gardening; time with the quilting ladies; Bible studies and games with her Kingfolk friends; crafting (Handmade Greeting Cards by Agnes); cooking; baking; “Duda Art” with husband, Duane; and time with family and friends. She especially cherished time at the lake with her children and grandchildren making “Flossie’s” buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon rolls, pails of cookies and equipping fishing poles.
Agnes will be deeply missed by her daughters, Carolyn Faulkner, Connie (Jeff Maitlen), and Janelle (Don Henning); son, Allan Thomas; stepdaughter, Vicki Iverson-Wolter; stepsons, Jeff (Vickie) Iverson, John (Sally) Iverson, Mark (John) Iverson; grandchildren, Robert Taylor, Megan Faulkner, McKenna Taylor, Kelly Maitlen, Josie Maitlen, Dalton Henning, Benjamin Henning, Logan Thomas, Grace Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Anthony Coleman, Chad Wagner, Dustin Wagner, James Iverson, Aaron Iverson, Sarah Austin, Michael Iverson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Mary) Paulsrud; brother-in-law, Jim (Connie) Iverson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Iverson; parents; brothers, Oscar Paulsrud, Curtis Paulsrud; sister, Barbara Buckmaster; son-in-law, Dean Faulkner; stepson-in-law, Tim Wolter; and grandson, Kace Kitchens.
A memorial service for Agnes will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Pastor Brian Quade officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place on that day at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire at 1:45 p.m. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
