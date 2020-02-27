Agnes (Holbrook) Jevne was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Rex and Clara (Olson)(Carey) Holbrook. Agnes died peacefully at home with daughter Michelle and husband, Jeff Burton, aided by Hospice in Temecula, CA.
She was married to LaMoyne Jevne for 67 years. She is survived by daughter Katherine Clark, Texas, son Scott Jevne (Susanne), Las Vegas NV, daughter Michelle Burton (Jeff). Five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Geneva and two brothers Victor and Gerald Holbrook. Survived by one brother, Rex Holbrook, Eleva, WI. Agnes was known for her quilting where she authored a book, lectured and taught quilting. Agnes is also known for her beading, knitting and her many crafting projects.
Thank you to all who managed to smuggle my Butterfinger candy bar past Michelle.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at Rock Creek Church, Meridean, WI.