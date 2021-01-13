Agnes Veronica Karpe, 94, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from complications of Covid-19. She began her path on earth on August 13, 1926. She was the first of five children born to Chauncey and Hazel (Plemon) Blodgett. It was at Eau Claire Senior High School that she received her diploma in 1944. Later in life she received an Associate Degree in marketing. She was an avid reader and attended CVTC receiving many certifications.
After World War II she met her husband to be Alfred. They were married on November 14, 1946. He was tall, she was petite and she stood on a stool for their wedding picture. Married life brought them to family life as they received 3 sons into their marriage. Dean, Barry and Kevin, in that order, completed their family. Much family fun was had on the lake fishing and staying at their camper. She instilled the love of camping to her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In Aggie’s home and neighborhood, she had an open-door policy. People would stop in for coffee and cookies unannounced. There were many games of cards that went late into the night. That was the way it was then. Her boys played outside from morning till night coming home for meals and back out to play. She belonged to a group called Birthday Club, the neighbors entertained each other this way. It was always exciting when it was her turn to host. If she was near friends or family, she was happy to gab. Aggie took care in planning and providing wonderful holiday experiences for her family. The rituals and traditions were special and valued in her effort. She was a committed advocate for the poor and less fortunate.
During the retirement years Ag and Al spent time traveling. They traveled around the US, mostly to warmer areas. Smaller trips to nearby casinos were something they enjoyed together too.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; son Dean; siblings Audrey Blodgett, Richard Blodgett, Jerry Blodgett and Leona (Herbert) Steinmetz.
Agnes is survived by her sons, Barry (Christine) and Kevin (Darlene); brother Bernard (Ginger) Blodgett; daughter-in-law, Betty Karpe; grandchildren Michael Karpe, Bradley Karpe, Michelle (Greg) Hundt, Melissa Shoemaker, Traci (Jim) Dahlgren, Josh (Kathlene) Fullerton, Gina Gilbert, Denna Karpe, Katlin Karpe, step-grandchildren Travis (Lindsey) Heintz, Jordan (Kelsey) Hoversholm; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Carol Blodgett and Sylvia Blodgett.
A special appreciation to Clare and Sue with St Croix Hospice. Also, the staff at Care Partners Stonewood for their exceptional care during her stay, and Jennifer Insteness, NP.
A brief family ceremony for the family is scheduled on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Elk Mound. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distance measures are required at all times.
