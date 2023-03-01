Agnes Strand
Agnes (Ag) Strand, age 95, of Eau Claire, WI passed away February 27, 2023. She was born on March 29, 1927 to Theodore and Marie (Wilm) Erickson in Knapp, WI.
Agnes (Ag) Strand, age 95, of Eau Claire, WI passed away February 27, 2023. She was born on March 29, 1927 to Theodore and Marie (Wilm) Erickson in Knapp, WI.
Agnes married her High School sweetheart Elroy (Elk) Strand and they shared 63 years of happiness before Elk passed away in 2014. Lovingly, they raised three daughters — Kay (Lee) Mason of Marquette, MI, Barb Larson and Nancy (David) Bacharach of Eau Claire, WI. Ag relished spending time with her girls and took great pride in having raised three strong independent women. Ag leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Ag was a woman of grace and dignity, possessing an extraordinary love of life. She was an avid golfer and prolific bridge player. Ag and Elk were active members of the community including being founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church and daily participants in the early swim program at the YMCA. Agnes supported Elk’s career in television and went on to become a licensed real estate agent and co-owner of Eau Claire Travel World before retiring.
Agnes spent the last four years residing at the Classic in Altoona and was cared for with kindness and compassion. She made many friends among the residents and staff over the years. A special thank you is extended by Agnes’ family to all her caregivers as well as heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice who assisted in her care for the last week of her life.
We know Ag is safely in heaven drinking a brandy Manhattan, cheering on the Packers with Dad and playing endless rounds of bridge with her gal pals.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Patrick Patterson will officiate. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
