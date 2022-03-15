Al was born on August 11, 1958, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He grew up in Augusta and moved to Athens where he graduated in 1977. He attended school in Wausau, where he trained to become an architectural draftsman and designer, and later created his permanent home in Eau Claire. He lived his entire life in Wisconsin, and, yes, he loved the Packers.
Preceding him in death were his father Albert (Pat) Andersen, mother Virginia Colby Andersen, brother Norm Andersen and nephew Doug Osborn.
Al is survived by his son Zachery (Adrienne), his adopted daughter Heather, his former wives Debra Reynolds and Carla Peterson, sisters Deborah Andersen and Marlene Conroy, nieces and nephews Jenny, Holly, Rick, Andy, Ryan and Jeff, and a multitude of grandnieces and grandnephews--many to whom he was known as “Uncle Al the Kiddies’ Pal.” He was well-loved by his neighborhood family, and dear friends with next-door neighbor Loralee.
Al Andersen was a true Renaissance Man and a heck of a hard worker. He used his creative skills throughout his life not only to earn a living, but to help out his many friends in his neighborhood family build, move, envision and make dreams become real. He was extraordinarily talented at designing things from discarded items. He kept a place in his heart for veterans, and for his father, Albert (Pat) Andersen – who fought in World War II – Al created a memorial at the VFW 305 in Eau Claire. He sported numerous tattoos, including his dad’s signature on his left forearm. Al sang beautifully, and was an actor in local theater. He grilled one hell of a steak, and loved lasagna. A veteran of a number of trips to Sturgis and Lambeau, Al LOVED his motorcycle rides through the countryside looking for treasures and places to meet new friends. He enjoyed auctions, chopping wood, road trips to see family, his dogs, and his wonderful neighbors. His best days were at home with his dogs, cutting wood for his woodstove or working on projects around the house.
It’s hard to imagine a better father. Losing his own father when he was 12 heavily impacted Al’s perspective. The winds of culture or politics were never a barrier, despite differences. He was patient and measured in his parenting, always pausing to think about what to say or how to react. Making good memories was his priority and those memories are countless.
Al had a mighty heart and a quick wit and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, except for his ol’ dog Sandy, who must be at peace at last, curled up in his lap while he sits on a deck looking out at the lake, and the trees beyond, enjoying a glass of ice-cold water after a hard day’s work. As ever, he earned it.
A celebration will be held at VFW 305 in Eau Claire on June 4th.