Alan I. Brenden, 75 years of age, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 30, 2021. Alan was born in Eau Claire, WI on March 10, 1946 to Irving and Grace (Sivertson) Brenden. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1964 and attended UW Stout, Rock Valley College and Northern Illinois University. Alan married Carol Kopp on June 10, 1967. They lived in Rockford, IL while Alan worked for Chrysler. In 1969 Alan began his service in the US Army as a Military Police Officer, E-5 Sergeant and he served in Stuttgart, Germany. They later returned to Elk Mound, WI where he farmed for several years before he began working for the US Postal Service.
Alan was a lifelong member of Spring Brook Lutheran Church and believed in Jesus Christ. It was a priority to him to share his faith with his family. Alan was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and a regular listener of news/talk radio programs. He was an exceptionally proud grandpa who made certain to show off his “wall of fame” (photographs of his grandchildren) to all of his hospice nurses and other visitors. He was loved and cherished by his family and will be greatly missed.
Alan is survived by his wife Carol; his children Jeff Brenden, Cheryl (Mike) Peterson, Jodi (Bill) Brenden Amir, and David (Amanda) Brenden; his grandchildren Emma, Diesel, Emily, Owen, Sully, Ella, Will, Grace, Taylor and Makenna. He is further survived by his siblings Ken (Shirley) Brenden, Cathy (Dennis) Johnson, Carol (Dave) Oas, Nancy (Jody Hoel) Brenden, Noel (Jennifer) Brenden and Sally (Randy) Larson; his brothers and sisters-in-law Barb Brenden, Kathy Brenden, Dave (Kathy) Kopp, Roger (Cindy) Kopp, Dan (Tammy) Kopp; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Grace Brenden; brothers Tom, Steve and Vernon Brenden; parents-in-law Charles and Marian Kopp; and sister-in-law Arlene Brenden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Spring Brook Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The funeral service will start at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Spring Brook Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI followed by inurnment at Spring Brook Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember and celebrate Alan’s life at the Village of Elk Mound Park Pavilion following services.