Alan W. Campbell, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in Eau Claire. Alan was born June 20th, 1932 to Louis and Muriel (Bean) Campbell in Eau Claire, WI.
He was employed for nearly 30 years at John Deere in Dubuque, IA and was a union man to the core and proud of it. While working at John Deere he met the love of his life, Donna Reiter Lenz, whom he married on July 26, 1969. They were married for 15 years before she passed on August 17, 1985.
His greatest joy was time with his two daughters and their families. He hosted many Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings until his house got too small and gladly handed the festivities to his grandchildren. We all remember it like yesterday, how happy he was just to sit back and relax and take it all in.
In his earlier years he enjoyed working on cars, taking his girls fishing, boating and deer hunting with his brother Cal, son-in-law and a couple of his grandsons.
He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks as well.
He will be remembered as a very caring father, grandfather and great grandfather and we believe it was his greatest joy in life.
Alan is survived by his daughters, Susan (Donald) Hawkins and Tamara (Allen) Olson. He is further survived by ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Calvin, Louis “Bud” and an infant brother Norman; sisters, Louise Schunk, Dorothy Bannister, Joyce Babl and Patsy Merrill.
Many thanks to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Nurses, especially Tom and Linda and the many others that compassionately took care of our dear father and made his journey just a little easier.
Per Alan’s request, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. A private family celebration of life will be held on what would have been his 89th birthday.
Memorial donations in honor of Alan can be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate
