Alan L Chandler, 78, of Hixton (York area) passed away on August 27, 2022, at Dove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Osseo under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.
Alan was born June 12, 1944, to Wayne and Laura (Christianson) Chandler in Black River Falls. He was one of 9 children. He grew up in the Hixton area and attended school in Hixton.
After school, he worked with his brother Kenny on his milk routes. Later he moved to Kenosha where he worked in a factory, then moved to Eau Claire and worked for Presto Industries until they closed.
On December 13, 1976, he welcomed his second daughter, Becky into the world, then rushed out the doors to take his CDL test in Black River Falls. He was proudly handing out cigars to the employees as the DMV. He passed his test that day, but Donna still thinks that if Becky had been a boy, he would have been too excited to pass. But he did, and that led to his long career as a truck driver.
He started out driving for Hart Tie & Lumber out of Black River Falls. From there he went to Millis Transfer. After 32 years with Millis Transfer and over 3 million miles later, he decided to “retire” in 2010. Once “retired” he went to work “part-time” driving grain truck for Trinity Farms out of Blair, until illness forced him to stop. It was at that time he began the toughest battle of his life.
In 1965 he got the dreaded certified letter from Uncle Sam. He served for the United States Army from 1965-1967, spending a year in Vietnam. In 1968, he met the love of his life, Donna, on a blind date. They later married on June 26, 1971 and welcomed 2 daughters, Crystal and Becky, into the world.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Donna, daughters Crystal (Dave) Peterson of DePere, Becky (Justin) Chandler of Hixton, two granddaugters, Sara (Brett) Peterson, and Kelli Peterson, a great grandson, Riddick, and great granddaughter, Audrey, sisters Joyce Olson, and Phyllis Gunderson, brothers Lyle (Elaine), Richard (Raye), and Michael (Evelyn), sister-in-law Sue Chandler, Aunt Esther Mathison, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth and Jerry, sister Dorothy, nephew Duane, niece Barb and several aunts and uncles.
Alan was a very courageous man, fighting each battle with everything he had. He never complained, never shed a tear, just did what he knew he needed to do. His will to fight kept going until the very end.
Funeral services for Alan will be Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, 128 S. Hoffman St., Hixton, WI. Reverend Terry Marg will officiate. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, and also Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Pigeon Creek Cemetery.
The Jensen- Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (715)-963-2311.
