Alan L Chandler, 78, of Hixton (York area) passed away on August 27, 2022, at Dove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Osseo under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.

Alan was born June 12, 1944, to Wayne and Laura (Christianson) Chandler in Black River Falls. He was one of 9 children. He grew up in the Hixton area and attended school in Hixton.

