Alan Edmonds

Alan Clark Edmonds, age 57, died in a car accident on April 13, 2019 near Wilmington, DE.
Alan was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 17, 1962 to Elaine and Thomas Edmonds. He married Mary House on May 25, 1985.
Alan was an informational systems consultant for 30 years following his graduation from University of Arkansas. He was a leader in technology solutions and well respected by his colleagues in professional engagements including CSC Consulting, webMethods, Software AG, and most recently Axalta.
Alan was a loving father with absorbing interests he shared with his children. He enjoyed traveling with his family and sharing his extensive knowledge of art history and Apollo-era space exploration. He was a skilled photographer, musician, artist, cook and sports enthusiast. Alan held a deep passion for motorsport, particularly Indy Cars, and attended the Indianapolis 500 on many occasions. The drummer of his own swing band at 13-years-old, Alan became the youngest member admitted to the Kansas City Musicians Union at the time of his acceptance. He enjoyed distance running, mountain biking, and downhill skiing with his children. He was an avid hockey and baseball fan, joining hockey leagues and umpiring as hobbies in his adult life.
Alan impacted many lives in profoundly positive ways through generosity and kindness, and will be missed in his Midwest and East Coast communities. His natural disposition to be fully present in each moment was admirable.
Alan is survived by Mary Edmonds and their children: Jon Edmonds, Jaclyn Edmonds, and Mikela Edmonds; his sister, Valerie Edmonds; and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Elaine Edmonds; his step mother, Melva Edmonds; and aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Newman Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave in Eau Claire, WI 54701. Interment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness or make a donation to a charity of your choice.
