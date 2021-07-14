Alan J. Kabus, 73, of Eau Claire, passed away at his home on Friday, July 2, 2021, from a short but hard fought battle with cancer. He was born February 9, 1948 in St. Paul, MN to John and Lucy (Kupka) Kabus. He married Christine Marvin on March 18, 1984 in Menomonie, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Christine of Eau Claire; children, Robert (Sandy) of Gary, IN, Misty Kabus of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Alee, Devon, Brandon, Gage Kabus and Canden Schoonover; brother, Alfred Kabus of St. Paul, MN; nephews, Matt and Brian Kabus; nieces, Kimberly Kohs and Valerie.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Kabus.
Alan served in the Army National Guard. He then was a service manager at Bothun Auto. He then was a realtor for over 20 years in Eau Claire. In retirement, Alan taught drivers education and hunters education. He was a coach for the Clearwater Explosion Trap Team and also coached his children in baseball and softball.
He was an avid hunter, especially deer, turkey, and wild boar. He was a proud member of the NRA. Alan will truly be missed.
A celebration of life will be held this fall and inurnment will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.