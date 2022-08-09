Alan “Al” R. Miland, 89, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away on the day of rest, Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at the St Mary Hospital-Janesville.

He was born August 31, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI. On April 11, 1953, he married the love of his life Wilma “Willie” C. Rosenthal at the Drammen Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Al worked for GM for 36 years and after he retired, he went and valet parked for Dean Clinic for another 15 years. Al has so many hobbies and interests which included his collection of toy tractors, 4-wheelers; his cub cadet lawn tractor; going up north camping especially at Lake Camelot; fishing in Trego; deer hunting with lifelong friends John, Casper, Jerry, and Ken; his many trips with Willie and the Saturday nights staying up to watch on RFD the Mollie B. Polka Party. Al was a practical joker as well and loved to have a good laugh with the people around him. He also was in the dart league at the Moose Lodge, enjoyed cooking and golfing.

