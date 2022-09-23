Alan Richard Rivers, 78, passed away on August 27, 2022, in Eau Claire, WI. He spent the last week of his life with his wife, Linda, and children, David and Julie, at his bedside, enjoying old stories and jokes. The week prior he spent with his family, including grandchildren and step-grandchildren, for a week-long family reunion.

He was born in Springfield, MA, to George and Gertrude (Smith) Rivers on June 28, 1944, the youngest of four. He grew up in West Springfield, MA, and loved playing sports, especially basketball. He graduated from Western New England College in 1966 with a degree in mechanical engineering. His first job was with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, Connecticut, where he worked as a structural engineer on jet engines, including the 747. Alan switched to computer work and moved to Control Data in Minneapolis in 1974.

