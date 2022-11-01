Al Ross, the deep and pleasant voice that has been featured locally and statewide on commercial & public radio & TV passed away on Friday, Oct. 21 after an abrupt illness with cancer.
Al is a native of Neenah WI where he lived until he graduated from Neenah high school in 1967.
Al was a three sport athlete; football, baseball and basketball. In 1966 the Neenah Rockets were rated number 1 football team in the state of WI. A four-year letter winner.
Throughout the years he always remained in contact with this high school comrades and they celebrated their 40th anniversary back in 2007.
Besides his passion for sports, he loved all kinds of music and was a gifted guitar player and writer.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid biker, weather permitting biking every single day, duck hunter and anything to do with the outdoors.
He was a delightfully uncommon man with a one-of-kind sense of humor, passion for life, a determination for greatness and a heart of gold to everyone that he encountered.
He had a natural curiosity about the world and the people he met. This led him to a career in broadcasting shortly after he graduated.
Attending broadcasting school in Milwaukee, this ignited his career as Morning Drive host for WHAK in Rogers City, MI. The beginning of a long-term career in radio.
In 2009, he took over hosting Spectrum West on Wisconsin Public Radio. He was the fourth host of the program which started in 1994 and took the program to new heights with his strong production skills and unusual interviewing style. He won awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasting Association for “Best Interview” and “Best Radio Show” during his tenure on Spectrum West. He produced more than 500 shows over his tenure as host, introducing artists, musicians, writers, historians, and interesting people to western Wisconsin’s listeners.
Al is survived by his partner of 25 years Dixie Duffey. Three children John Ross; Reedsburg WI, Lindsay Ross, Eagle River, and Cassie Weyker Sheboygan, Siblings:, Susanne Cuirro, Phoenix AZ Marla Fries, Omaha Neb, Leland Ross, Oshkosh, WI and Amy Annen of Appleton, WI. Grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Dylan, Brandon, Abby, Aly and Anthony.
He is also survived by his dog Nana whom he cared for and loved deeply.
He loved his family, and he will be deeply missed.
In a text that he sent out to family and friends just a few weeks ago:
“No matter what happens, live like there’s no tomorrow.”
“I will spend my remaining time on this earth thinking about the fortunate and privileged life I’ve been able to live with Family and Friends of the highest character, sense of humor and outlook.”
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be directed to Wisconsin Public Radio or Heyde Center for the Arts, in memory of Al Ross.
A Celebration of life for Al will be held at the Heyde Center, 3 South High Street, Chippewa falls, WI 54729 on Saturday November 5, between 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Additionally a 2nd celebration will be held in his hometown of Neenah at the Whiting Boat House 98 5th St, Neenah, WI 54956 . Thursday Nov. 10 between 5-8 p.m.