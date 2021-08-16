Alan Watenphul, 64, of Augusta, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday afternoon, August 11, 2021, and in the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Al was born in Eau Claire on July 31, 1957, the son of William and Carol (Rindahl) Watenphul. He lived all his life in Augusta, and it was here he attended school. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army, and during his enlistment was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged after 3 years and returned to Augusta, where he was united in marriage to Dianne Loftsgordon on August 4, 1979. In Augusta he had worked at Jack Walters and Heekin Can. He had also worked as a cook at the Norske Nook in Osseo before following his dream as becoming a truck driver. He first drove for Bob Brink Inc. and then as an owner operator for John D. Anderson Trucking. He drove truck for nearly 20 years until a back injury force his retirement in 2013.
Al enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was grilling, sitting around campfires or sitting on his front porch, and if this time was with family and friends by his side, all the better.
Al will be dearly missed by Dianne, his loving wife of 42 years; daughter Jasmine and Sage Aggerholm; son Zachary “Opie” Watenphul (Mallory Sieg); his 2 grandchildren that were the joy of life, Duane and Allie Aggerholm; mother Carol Watenphul; brothers, Steve (Jean) , Gary, Andy (April), and Mitchell (Pam); sister Pamela (Mike) Lockemy; brother-in-law, Martin Loftsgordon; sisters-in-law, Linda Loftsgordon (Joe), and Laurie Hahn; several nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his father William Watenphul; uncles, Lyle Watenphul, Ronald, LeRoy and David Rindahl; and father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Myrtle Loftsgordon.
A celebration of Al’s life will he held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at one of Al’s favorite places to relax, the back yard of Sheri Kuberra at 401 East Washington Street, Augusta, WI . The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.