Albert (Al) H. Caron, born on May 5th 1940, in Bloomer, Wisconsin, to Gertrude and Homer Caron was a loyal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Al died peacefully Thursday, September 26th, 2019, surrounded with jovial visits from his hunting and fishing friends, business partners, family, and close circle of friends.
Al loved the outdoors from a young age and inherited his grandfather Eugene’s keen eye for a good business deal and his father’s innovative and determined spirit. He lived a full and focused life as an honest entrepreneur, business partner, and friend.
Al led and invested in several successful businesses. One partner said, “Al was a man of his word and someone with whom a handshake sealed the deal. His integrity was beyond reproach. His word was good, his check was good and he always upheld his end of the deal. He was a great business partner that looked out for his partners as well as he looked out for himself — truly a man of integrity. Al always saw the ‘big picture’ in a deal and loved the ‘pursuit of the deal.’ He had a vision for the end product and would gladly let others participate in his projects to share the success.”
A godly man who lived out his core values — Al did not conform to standard expectations. While at Michigan Tech, Al and a group of friends were featured in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for hunting for food and living off of the land, while also earning their bachelor’s degrees. Around that same time, Al also worked with his brother and built several nativity snow sculptures on the front lawn of their mom’s house.
From an early career as a forester with the Department of Natural Resources, Al ‘retired’ and launched his first business and partnership in property management, which his son continues today. He retained his love for forestry by launching Caron’s Christmas Trees, now operated as Curvue (ctreesonc.com). On a trip to Georgia to procure flooring for his properties, Al decided to launch Caron’s Carpets which operated for many years. More recently, Al partnered with and secured the funds that launched Artisan Forge studies (artisanforgestudios.com). He also loved to mentor family and friends in developing businesses and hunting.
One of the longest surviving heart transplant patients, Al was determined to and built a life doing what he loves — while also building strong friendships. With these friends and partners, Al fished and hunted the remotest areas of the U.S., Canada, and South America. Al brought his visionary leadership and intentional unconventional focus for managing and developing land to provide award-winning hunting and fishing opportunities, which he shared widely with friends and family (Field & Stream, 10/10/2014).
Loving family man, Al and his wife embarked on many adventures in Canada, the western United States, Florida, Hawaii, and overseas. They especially enjoyed weekend drives on their farms, as well as church and lunch with friends in Eau Claire. While he would have preferred her to study accounting and join the family business — Al supported his daughter to pursue her dreams, which included living and working in Africa. Al and Monica invited their grandson Marcus on a trip to Alaska and Al invited his grandson Abe on many outdoor adventures.
Al is preceded in death by his stepson, Ryan Gregoire, his siblings Sister Gertrude Caron and Vernon Caron, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Monica (Kania) Caron, sisters Betty Weber and Janet Spitzer, son Gene Caron, daughter Mary (Caron) Kante, step-daughter Renee (Gregoire) Miranda, granddaughters Taylor Thompson, Rachel Caron and Hannah Caron, grandsons Marcus Culbert and Abraham Kante, and great grandson Uriah Culbert.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Abbott Northwestern Heart Hospital in Minneapolis; Doctors Nathaniel Jalil and Muhammad Muslim and the Marshfield Clinic; the Cancer center at Sacred Heart Hospital; Heartland Hospice in Eau Claire; and Prairie Pointe facilities in Altoona.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given in Al’s name to Sojourner House with Catholic Charities or to Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm to conclude the evening’s visitation. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
