Albert H. Johnson, 87, of Eau Claire, passed on November 13, 2022, at his residence.
Albert was born on February 8, 1935, a son to Frank and Marie (Behrend) Johnson. He married Lola Felton on June 22, 1957, and together they raised five children.
He loved spending time with family and going to Dells Mill Pond where he enjoyed fishing and going out on the pontoon.
Albert is survived by his children, Mark (Marilyn) Johnson, Dave Johnson, Steve (Jan) Johnson, Debra Johnson, and Dan (Jacqueline) Johnson; grandchildren, Greg, Jake (Siobhan), Brooke (Chris), Chris, Cole (fiancé Ashley), Bryce, Reed, Gage, Brittany (Andy), Ashley (Joe), Angelic (Eric), Brock and Rhegan; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Landen, Conner, Nolan, Gannon, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Riley, Greyson, Braelynn; and his sister, Laura Hammons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola; parents, Frank and Marie; daughter-in-law Kim; brothers-in-law, Elmer and Chuck; and sister-in-law, Harriet Leipnitz.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire with Pastor Tiffany Ankeny officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.