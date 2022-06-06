Albert “Russell” Larson, 81, of Jim Falls, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, on May 30, 2022.
Albert, well known as “Russell,” was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI, on February 13, 1941, to Ludger and Pearl (Smith) Larson. Russell grew up and met his wife, Sandra Irene (Potaczek) Larson, and had 5 sons.
Russell is survived by his wife, Sandra Larson; sons and daughters-in-law, Albert (Cheryl) Larson, Jeff (Millissa) Larson, Jason Larson (Bobbi Jo Sweeney), Jamie (Stephanie) Larson, and Tye (Jessica) Larson; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Shawnae, Nathan, Caitlin, Ryan, Kirsten, Wyatt, Jadyn, Ava, Joey, Landon, and Brynlee “Sweet Pea” Larson; brother, Clifford (Connie) Larson; Gerry (Michelle) Cowell; and Robert (Mary) Cowell.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Ludger, Pearl and William “Bill” Larson; and his siblings, as Russell wrote, “My Family as I Know It,” Francis Lavern Smith, Eugene Carl Larson, Edward “Bucky” Leroy Larson, Dorthy Irene Larson, William Larson, Ardeth Kvapil (Larson), and Olive “Joan” Wolf (Larson).
Russell worked 26 years at the Cornell Paper Mill until it closed, followed by woodworking.
Russell also served in the United States Army. Russell cherished his home in Luck, WI, on Big Round Lake where he made many memories with his family and grandchildren until 2008. He was a hunter, a gardener, fisherman, card player, and most of all, was a hard-working family man. Russell was a son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and was loved by everyone.
A brief memorial service will be held by Father John Potaczek starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Anson Town Hall, followed by a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in Jim Falls, WI.
Arrangements by the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell, WI.
