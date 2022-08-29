Albert F. Swoboda, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Albert was born July 17, 1934 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert J. and Margaret (Spaeth) Swoboda.
On August 15, 1953, Albert married Delores Duss at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd and later married Lynette Brookshaw on March 28, 1979 in Chippewa Falls.
Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, golfing and being with family and friends.
He was an aide at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled for many years. Albert was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and Holy Ghost Church.
Albert is survived by his loving wife, Lynette; one daughter, Kathy (David) Kirkham of Chippewa Falls; four stepsons, Jeffrey Brookshaw of Cornell, Scott (Camille) Brookshaw of Murietta, CA, Mark (Vicky) Brookshaw of Eau Claire and Chris (Garlynn) Brookshaw of Sparta; one sister, Bernadine Schock of Wasilla, Alaska; 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bernard Swoboda and Marvin Swoboda in infancy; and one sister, Donna Peterson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 2 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon on Friday, September 2 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.