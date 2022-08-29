Albert F. Swoboda, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Albert was born July 17, 1934 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert J. and Margaret (Spaeth) Swoboda.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Swoboda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

