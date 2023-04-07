Witkus, Albert.jpg

Albert Wayne Witkus was born on August 16, 1938, to Della (Claudy) and Raymond Witkus. He was born in Jim Falls in a boxcar that the family had converted into a home. He passed away on April 5, 2023, after 2.5 year journey with leukemia.

Dad attended Washington School and Vance School in Jim Falls. He was drafted into the Army, worked as a mason contractor, and later at Clover Belt farms. He was the assistant fire chief for the Anson Fire Department and played baseball for the Jim Falls Sturgeons. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

