Alberta Lou Kortness, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Alberta was born in Menomonie on May 24, 1927. The daughter of John and Florence (Traxler) Breitzman. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1945. She married Donald Kortness on August 20, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran church in Eau Claire. Alberta was a sales cleric at the Farmers Store in Eau Claire for 25 years. She and Don were loyal and active members of St. John’s Church in Eau Claire.
She loved to dance to Don’s accordion band. Alberta also loved to play cards, go fishing and traveling all over the U.S. and Canada.
Alberta is survived by sisters: Ann (Ken) Dudash, Claremont, FL, and Rita (Joe) Cigan, Stanley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents: John and Florence; siblings: John (Jack) Breitzman, Elizabeth (Betty) Schlough, Robert Breitzman, Mary Dolan.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6, 1:00pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, with visitation one hour prior. Interment following cremation at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Memorials if desired to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
