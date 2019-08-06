Aldred Sexe

Aldred Carlyle Sexe age 88, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 on the 18th anniversary day of his father’s death. Aldred was born June 30, 1931 to Leonard and Adella (Saed) Sexe. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church rural Ettrick. Aldred married Ardis Nelson January 12, 1957 at Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls, WI. He loved his God, family and country.
Aldred was a farmer at heart, he started farming with his father and later with his two brothers. Aldred was on many commitees over his lifetime, He served on the Trempealeau County Watershed Committee, AMPI Board of Directors, GrandView Nursing Home Board for over 30 years and the Trempealeau County Board for two terms and worked many years with Curtis breeding service.
Aldred is survived by his wife, Ardis, his son, Keith and Jacqueline (McDougall) Sexe, his two daughters, Karen (Tim) Jacobson, and Kari (Bill) Scott. Eight grandchildren, Rachel (Lucas) Solberg, Melissa (Jacob) Heimdahl, Emily Sexe, Isaac Sexe, Derek Jacobson, Kjirsten (Nick) Beltz, Renee (Andrew) Clark, Ross Vorbeck and friend Destiny. Eight great granddaughters, Brielle, Aspen, Emma and Madelyn Solberg, Camryn and Haidyn Heimdahl, Adelynn and Norah Clark. He is also survived by a brother Maynard (Florence) Saxe, his sister LaMay (Ronald) Nybroten, sister in law Charlene Saxe and nieces and nephews.
Aldred is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, LaVern Sexe and LaVern Saxe, and his son in law Vern Vorbeck.
Services for Aldred will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick, Wisconsin. Rev Adam Arend and Rev. Philip Nybroten (godson) will be officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Kratz Funeral Home – Portage ( www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.