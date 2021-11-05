Alexander Prodanovich Sr., age 71 , of Augusta, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021.
Born April 18th, 1950, in Greta, Australia, Alex was the eldest son of the late Milan and Elfriede Prodanovich. Once stateside, Milwaukee was home until his early teenage years, when the family moved to their farm outside of Fairchild, WI.
After high school, Alex enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1970-73. During that time, Alex served two tours in Southeast Asia as an air combat photographer. Pausing his military career, Alex pursued education and graduated from UW-Eau Claire. Alex continued his military career with the Air Force from 1979-88 as an officer, making the rank of Captain.
Transitioning from the Air Force and moving back home to Midwest Wisconsin, Alex had a passion for photography. While running a studio, he often spent his weekends shooting weddings, commercial photography and family portraits.
After retirement, Alex balanced his life in the country and city by discussing farming, tractors, local news and world events with his friends over coffee at the local family restaurant. An avid reader, Alex would enjoy the company of friends at Books-A-Million and area coffee shops whenever he was in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his son, Alex Prodanovich Jr.; brother, Peter Prodanovich (wife Bonnie); nieces Amanda Ritchie (son, CJ), Jessica Brown (husband, Jeramie), Rachel Lundgren (husband, Adam); and cousin Monika LaPoint (husband, Brad; children, Paige and Blake)
Alex was preceded in death by his parents and both sisters, Gordana Ritchie and Lillianna Prodanovich (infant).
A memorial service is planned to be held during the spring of 2022 in Wisconsin for family and friends. Assisting the family is Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.