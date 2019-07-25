Alexandra Geeza

Alexandra E. Geeza, a U.S Navy veteran and registered nurse, died Tuesday, July 23, at her home in Pleasant Prairie following a six-year struggle with endometrial cancer. She was 67.
She was born August 22, 1951, at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, to Shirley and the late Dr. Nicholas Dzubay.
She attended schools at Cameron and North St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from Barron High School in 1969. Alexa studied two years at UW-River Falls before transferring to the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis where she joined Navy ROTC and was sworn in by her uncle, Cmd. (ret.) David Beyl on Dec. 16, 1972. After earning her BSN in 1973, she served four years at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego and four years at Naval Station Great Lakes. She received an honorable discharge in 1980.
She married Boris Geeza on Sept. 22, 1974, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Clayton.
She worked as an occupational health nurse for Baxter International for more than 20 years, before suspending her career to raise children. She later worked as a school nurse at Twin Groves Junior High, and finished her career as an OHN with Klein Tools, Deerfield, IL, retiring in 2017.
Alexa and Boris were founding members of Holy Resurrection Church, Palatine, IL, and later, active members of St. Joseph Church, Wheaton, IL. She served as choir director and taught Sunday school for many years.
Alexa was a strong leader with loyalty and conviction shaped by her years as a naval officer. She was also a devoted wife and mother, an accomplished pianist, exceptional writer and editor, gourmet cook, passionate reader, traveler, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2012.
She is survived by a daughter, Masha (Laith) Hodi, and children Vera and Zain of Denver; son Nicholas (Christina), and children J.B. and Alexandra of Chicago; her mother, Shirley, and sister, Paula, both of Barron; and brother, Steven (Susan), of River Falls.
Visitation is from 4 -6:30 pm, Friday, July 26, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton, with a prayer service at 6:30 pm. The funeral service is at 11 am, Saturday, July 27 at the church with Fr. Christopher Wojcik officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 523 1st St., Clayton, WI, 540004.
Arrangements were provided by Kenosha Funeral Services and Williamson-White Funeral Home at Amery.