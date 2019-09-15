Alexandria Marlene Askland, 27, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Clark County Rehab and Living Center in Owen, WI.
She was born April 23, 1992 in Aberdeen, SD. to Albert Reitz and June Askland.
Alex was a social butterfly that loved people. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her nieces and nephews. She loved her nails being painted, her favorite colors were pink and purple. Country music and animals were some of her favorite pastimes.
She along with her family moved to Eau Claire, Wi in 1999 where she started school at Robbins Elementary. She lived at home until 2003 when she then went to live at a home through LSS and made many friends including her friend Tricia Asp, who has since passed away. During this time, she had many illnesses and spent a lot of time at Luther Hospital and Mayo in Rochester, MN.
She moved to Clark County Rehabilitation health Center in 2010 where she thrived due to the care she received from the amazing staff. She was truly the princess of 3West.
Alex’s family would like to thank all the wonderful people who have cared for her over the years. We are truly blessed to have so many caring people in our lives.
Alex is survived by her parents, Albert Reitz, June (Jesse) Rasmussen; brother, Adam Askland; sister, Amanda Reitz. nieces, Brooklynn Askland, Ashlyn Urness; nephew, Odin Askland; grandparent, Marvin (Ruth)Askland, Gary (Aria) Rasmussen; great-grandparent Andrew Askland; aunts, Christie (Tracy) Stucker, Lori Doerr, Lisa Durand, Rose Gaurdian; uncles Jon (Tanya) Askland and Jason Reitz; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert SR. (Marlene) Reitz and Sherman Askland.
Memorial service will be at 3 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Friends may visit from 1 PM until the time of service at 3pm. Entombment is private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.