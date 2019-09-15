Alfred Bautch, 74, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home doing what he loved.
He was born in Whitehall, WI on May 18, 1945 to Andrew and Caroline (Fietzek) Bautch. Alfred attended and graduated from Independence High School. He later married his first wife Sharon Larson on May 22, 1971.
Alfred enjoyed many things in life including farming, hunting, fishing, and trucking. He had the same routine every week. Mondays, he had his secretary out to the house to assist with paperwork. Tuesdays, he went trap shooting and to Equity to “shoot the bull” with the guys. Wednesday, morning he went to Augusta to shake dice and have coffee. Thursdays, during bowling, he would bowl and go to Equity again. Fridays he would enjoy coffee with his group at Maple Manor. On Sunday mornings, he would watch Market to Market. Once it was over he would call his friend, Jerry, and talk it over with him. But every night ended exactly the same. He would sit on the deck with a beer and some appetizers and watch the hummingbirds with his wife Susan- who made a special “home brew” for the hummingbirds.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; step-children, Bobbie Sue Berg of Eau Claire, Hope Krista (Dean Olson) of Eau Claire, Lance (Cassie) Burg of Eau Claire; seven step-grandchildren; brothers, John (Bernice) Bautch of Lexington, MN, Richard (Sue) Bautch of Litchfield, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.
Alfred is preceded by his first wife Sharon and his parents.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. A service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 with Pastor Duane Walker officiating at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may call starting at 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.