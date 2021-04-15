Alfred Pientok, 98, lndependence, Wis., departed this life on April 8, 2021.
Alfred was born to Peter and Martha (Bautch) Pientok April 8,1923.
After graduating from Independence High School In 1941, AI enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was in the service from September 20th ,1945 until November 10th, 1946 which included a tour of duty in China. Al was proud of his lifetime membership at the American Legion Post 186 Independence, Wis.
Upon his return from service Al, along with his brother, LaVerne helped run the family’s construction business. Eventually both sons took over the Peter Pientok Construction Company from their father and within a few years also established the Tri-City Sanitation business.
His marriage to Belva Kleppen took place at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, lndependence, Wis. on May 8th, 1950.
After his retirement, Al became a connoisseur of making homemade sauerkraut, horseradish, and wine. He lovingly passed on his technique and recipes to his children and grandchildren to carry on the family tradition. Always proud of his Polish heritage he was forever quick with a joke or story about his ancestry.
He is preceded in death by his wife Belva on April 13th, 2007; his parents; sister & brother-in law, Monica and Andrew Dejno Sr. and sister-in-law Mary Pientok.
Alfred is survived by his children Joan (Jim) Gunderson of Eau Claire, Wis., Gene (Lana) Pientok of Whitehall, Wis., Judy (Edward) Fisher of DeForest, Wis., and Jerry (Debbie) Pientok of Eau Claire, Wis.; brother, LaVerne Pientok Whitehall, Wis.
Grandpa Al is also survived by grandchildren; Scott (Sadie) Gunderson, Grant (Stacy) Gunderson, Jeremiah (Melissa) Pientok, Tyler (Shawna) Pientok, Yolanda (Eliot) Green, Nathan Pientok, and Matthew Pientok; great grandchildren, Piper, Felicity and Etta Belle Gunderson, Asher and Easton Gunderson, McKenna, Mason and Max Pientok, and Teagan, Kellen and Kendall Pientok.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial, with military rites, will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Mass may be viewed on SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School Facebook Live.
