Alice Gunderson, loving wife and mother passed away at age 77 on Monday, September 7, 2020, at home with family at her side after a valiant fight with cancer.
She was born Alice Carolyn Thom to Alvin and Clara (Krueger) Thom on August 24, 1943 in Eau Claire County, WI. She married Gordie Gunderson on September 28, 1963, at St Luke Lutheran Church in Foster, WI. She was a faithful member of St Luke’s. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as President and Treasurer of the WELCA. She organized the annual donation drives for Lutheran World Relief and Lutheran Social Services every year for many years.
She worked for many years as a school bus driver for Eau Claire Transit, she drove cars and worked in the office at Osseo Automotive, and she cleaned at an accounting office in Altoona. She also shuttled cars for car rental agencies and was the #1 calf feeder at the family farm. She was also known as the finder of misplaced items many times.
She was a kind, sweet, gentle person who always cared about others and their lives. She enjoyed sending cards to almost everyone she met – if you knew her, you probably received a card from her at some time. She also enjoyed making greeting cards at card parties with her daughter and sister. She loved to read and she loved her flower gardens. She was always cooking and baking, making many treat trays on holidays for people. She and her sister Carla went to many thrift sales and attended Country Jam for many years. She also played softball with the Foster team. She went on many family trips out west and to Canada. She and daughter Angie also traveled together to Alaska, Hawaii and many other places.
She is survived by her husband, Gordie; her daughter, Angie; her son, Allyn; her sister, Carla (John) Brandrup; her sister-in-law Jean Thom; and many relatives and friends, including adopted granddaughter Victoria Potter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Clara Thom and her brother, Gary Thom.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eyad Al-Hattab and all of the nurses at Mayo Cancer Center in Eau Claire, as well as the nurses and staff at Mayo Hospice. Thank you also to all of the friends and relatives who visited, called, sent cards and brought food.
An outdoor graveside service will be held at the St Luke’s Cemetery east of Foster on Hwy HH starting with visitation at 1:00 and service at 2:00 on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta is assisting the family with the arrangements. Per Alice’s guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Please bring a chair if you would like to sit during the service.
