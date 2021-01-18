Alice Gloria Lohff, age 92, passed away peacefully January 2, 2021 due to complications from advanced dementia. She was born November 3, 1928 in North Dakota to Clara and Andy. Alice worked as an accountant in Minneapolis before meeting and marrying the love of her life, John. John and Alice were married in October 1967 and shared 41 years of marriage before he passed away in December 2008.
Alice is survived by her only child, Christine (husband Steve), three adoring grandchildren Andrew, Luke, and Rachel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alice lived a family first life and loved all the members of her family, but her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart.
Alice was a resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin until 2009 when she moved to Colorado Springs to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Over the last 11 years she lived at the Palisades at Broadmoor Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Palisades that cared for her and loved her like their own family member.
The family will celebrate the life of Alice January 19, 2021, between 10-12 AM at Hansen, Onion, and Martell funeral home in Marinette, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.or/donate) to help eliminate this debilitating disease.