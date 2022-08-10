Alice Sarah Olson, age 90, of Mondovi, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Beehive Assisted Living in Eau Claire with her family at her side.
She was born the third of four children on January 31, 1932 the daughter of the late Roy and Minnie (Steinmetz) Clark.
Alice graduated from Colfax High School in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Darrel Olson on October 20, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. While stationed in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, their first son, Douglas was born. Following Darrel’s honorable discharge in 1956, they moved to Mondovi where they welcomed 2 sons, Bruce and David and then their daughter, Nancy.
Alice worked at the Mondovi Canning Company and Huntsinger Farms for many years, hoeing horseradish with crews and built many wonderful and lasting friendships.
She loved to garden and grow flowers. She also taught her children about gardening, where they had to pick pickles and take care of the gardens in order to purchase their toys. Alice’s love of gardening was what began the start of Olson Farm Produce and Greenhouse in 1980. She worked hard over the years, as she planted, hoed and harvested with her family. Alice found great enjoyment visiting with all the customers until her retirement when she turned 80.
Alice and her husband enjoyed fishing at the cabin in Barns and riding snowmobile. They also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska and Costa Rica along with numerous fishing trips to Canada with their son, David. Alice’s grandchildren will forever remember the trip to Alaska and how grandma attended many of their sporting events.
Alice will be forever missed and in the hearts of her children, Doug (Karon), Bruce (Lori), David (Marilyn) and Nancy (Brad) Bauer all of Mondovi; grandchildren, Amanda (Nate) Weiss, Bridgette (Kyle) Brantner, Christina Olson, Alisha (Grant) Lewis, Travis Olson, Brett Bauer and Gretta (Luis) Reppert; great grandchildren, Beckett and Collin Brantner, Alivia and Gage Lewis, Gabriella and Liam Reppert; Brother, John “Jack” Clark along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darrel; sisters, Delores (Norbert) Madison, Eunice (Gordon) Paulson; sister in law Marie Clark and brother and sister in law, Reuben and Donna Olson.
A funeral service for Alice will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church with Luke Pederson officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi and will continue at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Please share a special memory of Alice or express your words of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
