Alice Marie Rose passed away on December 26, 2021, at Dove Healthcare/West in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on November 3, 1943, to Benton G. and Cora M. (Sieg) Rose. She attended Augusta Elementary and High School and graduated in 1962. She graduated from Eau Claire State College in 1967 with a major in Upper Elementary Education and a minor in Library Science. She joined the faculty of Pittsville School in August of 1967, where she taught Fourth Grade for 34 years.
She was active in the Augusta UMC as a Sunday School and VBS teacher, was a Certified Lay Servant of the Wisconsin UMC, and was the organist for many years. For 10 weeks in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 6 months in 2002 and 2003; Alice spent time in South Korea teaching English as a second language.
In 2009 she suffered a stroke which was followed by other medical issues. She returned home until a fall in July 2020. She was unable to ambulate necessitating her move to a nursing facility. She remained there until her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, older brothers Joe in 2005, his wife Margaret in 2009 and Donovan in 2019. Also, preceded by one great great niece, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy; nephew, Chris (Kathie) Rose of Eau Claire, WI; niece, LeeAnn (David) Blackmer of Racine, WI; nieces Kathy Jo and Karen and nephew Kenneth of Jacksonville, FL. Survivors also include three great nephews, three great nieces, one great great nephew and three great great nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dove Healthcare for all the kindness and care given Alice the many months she resided there. Also to her several friends in Augusta and those at the UMC who supported and encouraged her both in her life and when she was unable to do many things for herself. We thank you all.
Funeral services for Alice will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Augusta United Methodist Church. A visitation will be one hour prior to services starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial at the East Lawn Cemetery attended by family only will follow immediately after the service. A light luncheon for all will be served in the church basement following the burial . The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Augusta United Methodist Church.