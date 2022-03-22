Alice M. Steuding, age 82 of Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on March 19, 2022.
Alice Mae was born on December 31, 1939 to Elmer and Lillian (Thurston) Gilbert of Eau Claire, WI. She grew up in Altoona and attended Altoona High School. Alice was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. You could always find her in the 5th pew on the left side! It was in this church that she married William T. Larson in 1960. He later passed away in 1973.
In March of 1983, Alice married the love of her life, Thomas L. Steuding, in Las Vegas. Together they owned and operated the Rail Haven bar in Altoona for many years. In their free time, you could find them at a dirt car racetrack, where Tom drove the #7 stock car. Alice was his #1 supporter. After retirement, the two of them spent their winter months in Florida. Alice loved the sunshine-the hotter the better! You would find her in Florida walking around the parks or at the pool with friends.
Alice was a life-long Green Bay Packer fan, probably because her uncle Fuzzy Thurston played left guard for them. She did not miss many games, and if they weren’t broadcasted on television well, look out!
But above all, Alice enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always find her on the ground playing with them and giving them “horsey rides” on her leg to make them laugh.
Alice is survived by her brother Donald Gilbert of Altoona; sisters Victoria (Doug) Brahm of Lisbon, WI, and Rhonda (Dwayne) Sucharda of Shawano, WI; sister-in-law and lifelong friend Darlene Allen of Amherst, WI; daughters Lisa (Ray) Sedahl of Altoona and Lana (Dave) Partlow of Altoona; grandchildren Heather (Erin) Murray of Eleva, Andrew Sedahl of Eleva, Eric (Ashleigh) Partlow of Altoona, Adam (Jessica) Partlow, of Black River Falls, and Meg Sedahl of Eau Claire; and great-grandchildren Austin, Kaden, Sarah, Ella, Tyler, Paige, Camron, Easton, Kyle, Carter, Emma and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom, her parents, and siblings Richard, Charles, and Kenneth Gilbert, and Judith Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, as well as one hour prior to services at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Care Partners in Altoona and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Alice. The family is truly blessed for all the love and support they gave Alice.
