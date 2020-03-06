Alice Ternberg

Alice “Ali” Marie Ternberg of Mondovi, WI passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems of Eau Claire, at the age 81.
Ali was born October 5, 1938 in Bricelyn, MN to Alfred and Mildred (Holm) Ihle. On November 30, 1963, she married the love of her life, R. Wayne Ternberg, in Mankato, MN.
Ali graduated high school in Elmore, MN, and was a graduate of Glenwood Hills Hospital School of Psychiatric Nursing in Garden Valley, MN. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato for years, then, changed careers and worked as a bank teller while living in Mankato; Los Angeles, CA; Fairmont, MN; and Englewood, CO. Wayne and Ali started their family while living in Colorado, at which time, she started her most important and loved job of raising her 3 sons. In 1978, Ali and Wayne moved to a small farm in rural Mondovi, WI, where she built a home and lived until her passing. Ali spent her time supporting her family, watching her sons sporting events, and building a loving and welcoming home to all who entered.
Ali provided daycare out of that home for over 30 years. Reaching the lives of 100’s of children, this was something that Ali truly loved. She was a Grandma to six children, but “Grandma Ali” to 100’s more.
Ali is survived by her husband, Wayne; their sons, Michael (Dawn), Cory (Nancy), and Tracy (Tara) Ternberg all of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Avery, Carter, Landry, Zea, Amaya and Taylen; three sisters, Betty Kuhn of Mapleton, MN; Evonne (Jim) Lambert of Las Vegas, NV; Joann Seibert of Laguna Nigel, CA; Special shared daughters, Amanda (Welter) Miller and Cassie Shafer. Ali is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dean Ihle; brothers-in-law Dale Kuhn and Fred Seibert and her special Uncle and Aunt Harold and Dorothy Holm.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Mayo, with a special thanks to the nursing staff for loving on Ali. Memorials may be given in Alice’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A memorial service will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7 pm with Chaplain Craig Sauk officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home from 4 pm until the time of service.
