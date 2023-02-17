Alice Rude, born on July 24, 1920, passed away on February 15, 2023, at 102 years of age. Alice was born in the town of Cooks Valley, Wisconsin, to William and Julia (Leland) Hilson. Alice graduated from Colfax High School in 1938. After high school she worked for Securities Service Corp in Colfax, Wisconsin, followed by 20 years for Milk Products Inc. in Eau Claire, WI. She worked another 20 years and retired from Johnson Monument Company in Chippewa Falls, WI. At Johnson Monument she worked as a secretary, sales representative, and finally as the Office Manager.

Alice married Stephen Yellowega from Manitoba, Canada, in 1959. They continued to reside on the farm in Colfax, WI. Stephen passed away in 1977. In 1985 Alice reconnected with Peter Rude, a childhood neighbor. Peter and Alice were married in 1986 and continued to reside in Colfax and winter in Mesa, AZ. Peter passed away in 2001.

