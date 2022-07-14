Alicia Marie (Calkins) Shoemaker passed away at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, on May 17, 2021. Alicia battled illness and disability with every breath she took and always with the dignity she insisted on. Her compassion, sense of humor, and uncompromising warrior spirit will always be missed by those she touched.
Alicia was born on November 19, 1980, in Farmington, Minnesota. Due to congenital heart defects, she underwent open-heart surgery immediately, followed by a second such surgery before her first birthday. The surgeries, accompanied by strokes, gave Alicia a life expectancy of five years.
Nothing was ever simple for Alicia, and yet she persisted. Despite the effects of her strokes which made school difficult, she graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, in 1999. Alicia struggled with academics, but excelled at workarounds. She knew very well what she didn’t know. Throughout her life she put up a front to effectively compensate for, and deflect from, her disabilities. It was only near the end that people stopped making the remark, “You don’t look sick.”
Alicia—“Hope” as she was known to some--seized every opportunity life presented, including extensive travel throughout the United States. Beginning at age 16, Alicia was employed as much as her health allowed and then a bit more. She actively indulged her love for dogs who returned her love, from min-pins to her faithful Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rahja. Alicia also loved her music, her yellow VW Bug, the movie “Clueless,” and above all else, her parents.
In 2013, Alicia moved to Madison to support and, in turn, be near the support of her parents. She subsequently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, and other autoimmune illnesses.
The plan for Alicia was always that she would receive a heart, and ultimately heart-lung transplant. But it was not to be. After many bouts of heart failure throughout her life, when Alicia’s health declined for the last time, it was rapid and relentless multi-organ failure.
Alicia made her specific wishes known. In keeping with her giving nature she became a tissue donor after she passed. More than 40 individuals benefitted from Alicia’s ultimate gift.
Alicia will be missed everyday by those who loved her. She is survived by her fiercely devoted parents, Kate and Earl Shoemaker, Sun Prairie, Wis. Alicia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Patricia and Roy Stevens of Chippewa Falls, and uncle Michael Stevens, who died of congenital heart defects in 1961. Alicia was cremated and returned to the ocean, as she wanted. Tributes to Alicia’s life and spirit were observed privately.