Alina E. (Negus) Ehrlich, 62, of Emmaus, PA, passed away on July 24, 2022 in her home after a brief illness. Alina (Ina) was the wife of William A. (Bill) Ehrlich, with whom she celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary in May.

Ina was born October 16, 1959 in Oceanside, California to Arile E. Negus and Alina I. (Tomaszewska) Negus, while her father was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Shortly thereafter, Ina moved with her family to the northern Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids, where she grew up with her three younger brothers. When Ina was in 8th grade, her family relocated to the Eau Claire, WI area, and she attended Mondovi High School, graduating in 1978. Ina then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire. After two years, she transferred to the University of Minnesota, from which she graduated in 1982, with a major in biology and a minor in French.