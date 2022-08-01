Alina E. (Negus) Ehrlich, 62, of Emmaus, PA, passed away on July 24, 2022 in her home after a brief illness. Alina (Ina) was the wife of William A. (Bill) Ehrlich, with whom she celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary in May.
Ina was born October 16, 1959 in Oceanside, California to Arile E. Negus and Alina I. (Tomaszewska) Negus, while her father was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Shortly thereafter, Ina moved with her family to the northern Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids, where she grew up with her three younger brothers. When Ina was in 8th grade, her family relocated to the Eau Claire, WI area, and she attended Mondovi High School, graduating in 1978. Ina then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire. After two years, she transferred to the University of Minnesota, from which she graduated in 1982, with a major in biology and a minor in French.
After college, Ina worked in the research labs at the University of Minnesota Medical School until she began business school at the University of Chicago in 1987. After receiving her MBA degree from Chicago in 1989, Ina began a 23-year career with Merck & Co., starting in the pharmaceutical company’s marketing department at its U.S. headquarters outside of Philadelphia. In 1994, Merck sent Ina on a two-year assignment to San Jose, Costa Rica, where she had marketing responsibilities for 11 Central and South American countries. After returning to the United States, Ina moved to the sales division at Merck. From 2004 to 2011, she was one of three U.S. sales leaders in the Merck vaccine division responsible for its national sales organization. Ina was particularly proud of her role in launching several innovative vaccines in the U.S., including a shingles vaccine (Zostavax) and a cervical cancer vaccine (Gardasil). Following her retirement from Merck in 2011, Ina devoted her energies to her family.
In early 1992, a Merck colleague set Ina up on a blind date with her future husband Bill. Ina and Bill were married in May 1994, and were lucky enough to spend their first year and a half of marriage living in Costa Rica and traveling throughout Latin America.
Ina was an avid traveler, having visited numerous countries in western and eastern Europe, as well as the majority of countries in Central and South America. She was a talented cook and avid birdwatcher, as well as a lifelong learner, always staying up to date on current events and finding new music she enjoyed. Ina was also justifiably proud of her two children — Emily, a doctoral student in psychology at the University of Indianapolis, and Thomas, a 2022 graduate of DeSales University (Center Valley, PA).
Ina is survived by her parents, both of Eau Claire, WI; her husband; daughter Emily Ehrlich of Greenwood, IN; son Thomas Ehrlich of Emmaus, PA; brothers Robert Negus (Jean), of Davie, FL, Roderik Negus of Scandia, MN, and Rick Negus of Eau Claire, WI; nieces Lindsay Negus, Melanie Negus, and Sadie Negus; nephew Samuel Negus; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held for Ina on Wednesday, August 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ina’s honor to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley, 6969 Silver Crest Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064.