Allan Henry Moy, age 88, Mondovi, WI passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites, Altoona, WI.
He was born on August 25, 1930, in Whitehall, WI a son of the late Ralph and Blanche (Weimer) Moy. Allan went to Gilman Valley Grade School and graduated from Gilmanton High School with the Class of 1948. He also graduated from two years of Ag Short Course in Madison, WI. On November 24, 1951, Allan was united in marriage to Evon Dieckman. He was in 4-H and was a 4-H leader after he was married. Allan was a Buffalo County Delegate, served on the Mondovi Co-op Equity Board for 6 years, was the town of Gilmanton Treasurer for 23 years and as a faithful and longtime member of Gilmanton United Methodist Church, served as the financial secretary, was a Lay Leader and chairperson along with a Sunday school teacher and the 79er’s, a young married group in the church.
Allan was a school bus driver for the Gilmanton School for 36 years. Allan farmed in Gilman Valley with the support and help of his loving wife, Evon for 47 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling with friends and family. He also enjoyed getting together to play cards. Allan loved to spend time playing cards with his kids and grandkids. Allan will be remembered as his grandchildren’s greatest fan and made every effort to be in attendance at their sporting events. His support went beyond the court or field of play, as he enjoyed watching them participate in other extracurricular school events, such as swing choir, band concerts or Christmas concerts. Allan was and will always be remembered as an honest man with great faith and a giving heart full of love.
Allan will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 67 years, Evon; four children, Steve (Diane) Moy, Deb (Jim) Coppage, Randy (Dawn) Moy, and Brenda (Greg) Wallace; by his eleven grandchildren, Eric (Ellie) Pederson, Ben (Kirsten) Moy, Hope (Bobby) Boos, Cody (Amy) Moy, Quintin Coppage, Macie (Tony) Coppage, Tyler (Ashley) Moy, Courtney (Dan) Shirer, Hannah (RJ Rideout) Wallace. Baylee (Joe) Avery, Logan Wallace, Angie, Drake, Kelly, Sara, and family. Great grandchildren; Eva, Ezekiel, Noah, Eddie, Faith, Lexi, Kiara, Parker, Rachel, Ashlynn, Grayce, Gavin, Paxton, Kaiden, Aria, Makia, Charles, and Henry; brother, Marvin (Donna) Moy; sister, Janet (Chuck) Michaels, and sister-in-law; Emily Moy; also by nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law and friends. Besides his parents, Allan was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Gilmanton United Methodist Church with Pastor Claire Mather officiating. Inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi will be at a later date. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel and will resume on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for memorials in Allan’s name be given to the Gilmanton United Methodist Church.